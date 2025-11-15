Commanders give update on injured wide receiver Terry McLaurin before Dolphins game
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is going through it this season.
McLaurin will miss his sixth game of the season with a quad injury that has been giving him problems since Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about McLaurin's progress towards his recovery.
“Yeah, so he is actually, he's here and he'll do some of the movement and begin the on-field portions of the rehab," Quinn said. "So, the first couple weeks he was not able to do that. And so, now he's able to begin some of the on field portions of the rehab. And so, that'll take the buildup time to do that, but we're glad he is here taking the next step on the on field side.
"So, sometimes these injuries take longer than you want and they're not predictable to say it's going to be this set time. And so, we're just going to continue to say, okay, next step, next step, next step. And so, the on-field portion is a good sign that, okay, we can now take the next steps.”
READ MORE: Commanders legend Joe Theismann weighs in on the team's big shakeup
McLaurin working towards return to field
McLaurin won't play in the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, but there is a chance he returns after the Week 12 bye. While the Commanders may be moving towards not reaching the playoffs, McLaurin should be back on the field at some point during the season.
The Commanders miss McLaurin tremendously on offense as they don't have a true No. 1 receiver. They have done their best without him, but it has led to a 3-7 record through 10 games.
The Commanders will have to try and find a way to win without McLaurin once again as they take on the Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Daron Payne has perfect reaction to one game suspension
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup
• Commanders are looking for more than just a win in Spain
• Commanders add 26 sack edge rusher before facing Dolphins
• Commanders' injury nightmare just got even worse before their Spain trip