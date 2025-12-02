Commanders game plan should change after Vikings injury news

The Washington Commanders fought valiantly in their overtime loss to the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos, but ultimately dropped the contest after a failed two-point conversion that dropped them to 3-9 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Commanders competed and looked to have found themselves. Having gotten healthier and with quarterback Jayden Daniels' potential return in the coming weeks, Washington will head on the road to face a struggling Minnesota Vikings squad.

The Vikings have been a shell of what they were a season ago, but will be getting their starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, back against the Commanders now that he is expected to clear concussion protocol.

Vikings' McCarthy expected back vs. Commanders

McCarthy suffered his concussion in Week 12, and in his stead, the Vikings trotted out undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who had an unforgettable first start in all the wrong ways, throwing four interceptions on the way to a shutout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy as their quarterback of the future in 2024, but he missed his entire rookie season after tearing his meniscus in his right knee during a preseason game.

McCarthy returned this season as the clear starter in Minnesota, but missed five games earlier in the season due to a high-ankle sprain. He hasn't seen much action, and it shows in his play that his development has been hampered. In just six games started, McCarthy has struggled mightily, completing just 54.1 percent of his passes for 929 yards, six touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a passer rating of 57.9.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His accuracy issues and high turnover rate should be a welcome sign for the Commanders' defense, which has struggled itself throughout the season. Washington's defense held up fairly well against the Broncos last week, but they still let up 27 points. Fortunately for them, they will be getting McCarthy coming off an injury, and even when healthy, he hasn't shown that he should be respected when throwing the ball.

Both teams will be looking to pick up a much-needed win to bring some life and joy back into the locker room, so while not the most exciting matchup on paper, it could turn out to be one of the better games on the early slate in Week 14.

