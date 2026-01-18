New report hints at Commanders spear logo return in 2026 uniform refresh

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders unveiled their Super Bowl Era throwback alternate uniform in 2025 to widespread approval and the assumption that they would be made part of a permanent uniform change in 2026. If current reports are accurate, the team is not only getting new regular uniforms but also a new alternate, according to FanDuel’s Zach Cohen.

In a recent social media posting, Cohen–who has a successful track record of revealing coming uniform changes in the past–says that at least four teams, including the Commanders, are getting new alternate uniforms, with one important clarification included.

“‘New’ could be exactly that, or it could be a small variation of an existing helmet. Literally any slight difference from a throwback, in the eyes of the NFL & retailers, constitutes as “new”,” he says. Meaning the change to the alternate uniform in Washington could be drastic or minimal.

Prior to the Super Bowl Era alternates used in 2025, which we expect to become permanent this season along with a burgundy version to complete the home and away kits, the only alternate uniform for the Commanders came in the black version with militaristic style numbering, a ‘W’ on the front of the helmet, and the player’s number printed on sides in lieu of the logo.

Speculation on the Spear Logo returns

Cohen includes in his new report that the alternate helmets are also changing, and further speculates about the possibility of a spear logo returning to the mix as early as this season.

He does clarify that the spear logo is purely speculative and that it is, again, important to remember that any change to the uniform constitutes a ‘new’ uniform, by rule. So Washington could, in theory, be returning a throwback spear logo alternate uniform, or could be adding the Super Bowl Era style stripe to the black helmet and leaving the rest as-is. And, of course, the possibilities could lie anywhere between.

I would lean toward agreeing with Cohen’s speculation about the return of the spear, as the Commanders themselves poured figurative fuel onto that fire by prominently featuring spears in much of their graphic designs and videos, even introducing a new tradition of organizational legends appearing in-game with, you guessed it, a spear.

Why the 2026 timeline fits the NFL rulebook

Typically, teams are not allowed to change their primary uniforms but once every five years, but that rule bends for those that find themselves under new ownership, as Washington did in 2023.

Given that the process of making uniform changes, even with the five-year rule waived for new ownership, takes roughly 18 months to take hold, it’s possible that managing partner Josh Harris presented the Super Bowl Era uniforms we saw in 2025 relatively soon after taking control of the team. The team then used this past season as a soft opening of sorts for the rebrand, with 2026 being the hard target for a full unveiling, four years after the last rebranding instead of five, thanks to the ownership change exception.

Which means, it’s a good thing most of us liked the new alternates this year, because it looks like they’re going to be around for a while.

