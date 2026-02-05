Commanders Could Add National Champion Defender in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which will allow them to take one of the best players in this year's rookie class, which will likely be on the defensive side of the ball.

The Commanders had one of the worst defenses in the league this past year, but adding a high-level prospect at the top of the draft could do wonders for their development. ESPN analyst Matt Miller conducted a recent mock draft where the Commanders selected Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs.

"There might be criticism of a team using a top-10 pick on a safety, but this draft class lacks a ton of elite top-end talent at the premium positions," Miller wrote.

"And Commanders coach Dan Quinn needs to tighten up a defense that allowed a league-worst 384.0 yards per game. Downs is a difference-maker in the mold of Derwin James Jr. or Kyle Hamilton who can dictate what an offense is able to do but also be a matchup problem in multiple alignments.

READ MORE: Commanders Could Trade a Star Defender to the Bengals or Packers in Surprise Move

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the College Football Playoff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Commanders Could Take Caleb Downs in NFL Draft

Adding Downs could do wonders for the secondary, which has struggled mightily in recent years. The team could benefit from adding a pass rusher like Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami or David Bailey from Texas Tech, but it's hard to knock the pick if it ends up being Downs.

In three collegiate seasons with Alabama and Ohio State, Downs recorded 164 tackles (16 for loss) and six interceptions. He has a knack for making plays on the ball, which will help any NFL defense. He is an immediate plug-and-play starter and whichever team takes him can throw him out there without much worry.

There is concern Downs may not even be available when the Commanders are on the clock, but if he's still on the board, Washington has to consider taking him.

READ MORE: Patriots Star Christian Gonzalez Reacts to David Blough’s Promotion

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Cowboys Repeating Micah Parsons Mistake With George Pickens Contract

• Bucky Brooks Links Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love to Commanders in Round 1

• Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Could Join Rival's Staff

•﻿ Adam Peters Targets Pass Rusher as the Next Pillar for Commanders Roster