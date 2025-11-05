Commanders tumble in latest NFL power ranking after 4th straight loss
The Washington Commanders find themselves in a precarious situation here at the midway point of the 2025 season.
After an offseason of hope and expectations, the Commanders have now lost four straight games to bring them to 3-6 on the season with almost no sign of life when it comes to reaching the playoffs for a second consecutive year.
Injuries have been a major catalyst as to why Washington's 2025 season hasn't gone according to plan, and that just got worse in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks as they lost cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey for the rest of the season, and quarterback Jayden Daniels could be headed down that same path depending on how well his recovery goes with his dislocated elbow.
With the 2025 season seemingly lost at this point in the season, the Commanders continue to free-fall in NFL.com's Eric Edholm's power rankings.
Commanders drop to to 24th in latest NFL power ranking
"I got a little blowback on D.C. radio this summer when I said that I still felt like this was not a complete roster and that a fallback was possible, but I didn’t know it would go this way. Not like things were going great before it, but the Bears loss was really the harbinger of terrible developments," wrote Edholm.
"As if Sunday night’s home blowout wasn’t harsh enough, Jayden Daniels’ late injury -- down 31 points with eight minutes left -- was the cruel knife twist, right after he’d re-entered the lineup. Washington’s defense was torn to shreds early and only marginally better late, and nothing is truly working as it should. With injuries mounting, this season feels like it’s just slipping away, painfully."
The Commanders fell six spots this week in the rankings to 24th, marking a low point for the team.
Washington is currently one of the bottom third of teams in the NFL, and it doesn't appear as if there will be much improvement on the horizon with a tough back half of the schedule still on tap.
The Commanders will now roll with veteran Marcus Mariota at quarterback, and a maligned roster riddled with injuries as they wind down the season. There is an off chance that the Commanders can get off this snide, but with how things are trending, it's hard not to envision this as a lost season.
