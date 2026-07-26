NFC East Training Camp Preview: News, Roster Moves, and Storylines Across the Division

Training camps will open across the NFC East this week as all four teams will be off and going by Wednesday. That means the offseason is officially over, and football is back.



Throughout the year, we’ll use this space to track what is happening around the best division in NFL history, the NFC East. That said, let’s take a look at what has been going on around the division over the last week.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

"I just think the focus is in the right place," Prescott said. "It's the Cowboys, right? Quiet, I don't know if that's ever the right word, but the focus is in the right place. Everyone has channeled for the same goal: To get better 1% each and every day. And I think from the free-agent signings and the guys we brought in, the vets, George obviously showing up excited to play on the tag, we can all focus on winning and what we need to be focused on."



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

When Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby put his name in the supplemental draft, multiple sources said the Cowboys had high interest even with the gambling issues that surrounded Sorsby. Prescott is signed through 2028, so an attempt to potentially find his successor at what could have been a lower-than-expected price would have made sense even if it drew added attention to the Cowboys’ quarterback room. Ultimately, the NFL declined to hold a supplemental draft -- denying Sorsby’s eligibility this year.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Former NFL quarterback Will Grier, who recently retired as a player, has decided to join the coaching ranks. Grier has joined the Cowboys staff as an offensive assistant and will begin his duties with the team next week with the start of training camp.

Grier, 31, spent the offseason with the Panthers in an attempt to make the roster but decided to retire.

Now, he will reunite with Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott to help the offense try to duplicate another stellar season.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

As we prepare for training camp, there will be several jobs on the line and some new faces for fans to get familiar with, along with a new batch of jersey numbers after some changes during the offseason, like Donovan Ezeiruaku switching to No. 6.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"Outside of stars CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Dallas has zero depth at receiver," Bailey wrote... "Signing Diggs as a chess piece who can move around both on the perimeter and the slot, just like Lamb and Pickens can do, would give the Cowboys the best trio of pass-catchers in the NFL."



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

New York Giants News

Inside Matt Nagy's offense 👀 pic.twitter.com/lUrdVgUL1x — New York Giants (@Giants) July 25, 2026

The Giants enter training camp with new head coach John Harbaugh, who joins the team after 18 seasons at the helm for the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, the team finished 4-13, last in the NFC East. New York's season kicks off with a preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 15; their first regular-season game is a Sunday night showdown at home against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sept. 13.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

“If they go to the playoffs and lose in the first round, I think everybody would sit back and just clap, because it's only gonna go upward,” Simms told Stef Manisero of Spectrum News NY1.



"I think the only thing that can really stop them, which is a big deal in the NFL, is getting beat up, your key guys start getting hurt. Otherwise, I think (if) I'm a Giant fan, (I'm) saying this: I expect them to make the playoffs."



“He's a leader of men,” the two-time Pro Bowl selection said of Harbaugh. “It's easy for him to get in front, to galvanize, to criticize, to have fun with—he's got it all. It's a little Bill Parcells mixed in with a few other coaches. That's John Harbaugh.”



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"Jaxson's capable of doing a lot of things," Harbaugh said recently on The Domonique Foxworth Show. "Like he can live in a lot of different worlds, football-wise. He can live in a power-running game, obviously, and a power-running game protects the quarterback because you can hand the ball off and make people defend that and keep them honest. Then, it opens up your play-action passing game. … That stuff, we're going to be in those worlds.

"But now we can also get in the gun or we can get in the pistol, and we can run RPOs, we can run quarterback-driven runs with Jaxson Dart, a lot of the stuff that we had in Baltimore with Lamar, as well. That's passes that are almost run reads. So now if they want to defend the pass, the quick-game pass, you can just hand the ball off to a softer front and give your guards and centers and tackles a chance to double-team defensive linemen off the ball because there's less people in there to get off the double team quicker and you can block people longer. So, that all kind of goes together on first and second down to create problems for the defense, and I just feel like it all starts with the quarterback. Jaxson is a guy that does give you a chance to live in all those different worlds. So, if he can do it, then we're going to do it, and that's what we're planning on doing."



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

The New York Giants placed the following three players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the start of training camp next week in West Virginia:

TE Thomas Fidone II

DL Sam Roberts

DL Roy Robertson-Harris

To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Besides all eyes being on Nabers’s every move this summer—and it may be several days at minimum before he’s a full participant in team drills as the plan is for the team to ramp him up—there will be great interest in how Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster, two candidates to potentially share Nabers’s workload until he’s ready to pick up where he left off before his injury.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Philadelphia Eagles News

T-3 days until the shenanigans commence pic.twitter.com/jd3QNJYE0x — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 26, 2026

He racked up over 5,000 yards receiving in four years with the Eagles, making two Pro Bowls, helping the team make the Super Bowl twice, and winning the Super Bowl once. Brown caught a touchdown late in the first half of the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 season.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"The Cowboys' spectacular offense is capable of fueling a Super Bowl run, but title contention won't become a reality without a vastly improved defense. Dallas' D cratered in 2025, ranking dead last in scoring defense with a franchise-record 511 points allowed. So, after hiring Parker from the Eagles, Dallas underwent a significant defensive makeover this offseason. The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary and scooped up first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the draft, while also adding additional players to all three levels of the defense. Now, this D has the personnel to challenge opponents with a diversified pass rush and coverage plan that creates more playmaking chances. As a talented teacher who has worked under Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph, Parker will mix and match tactics to showcase his players. Most importantly, he will stress fundamentals and focus on eliminating some of the missed assignments and blown coverages that led to the unit's demise in 2025. It might take some time for the new defensive coordinator to adjust to his role and personnel, but eventually, the Cowboys' improved talent and Parker's coaching should help make America's Team a formidable foe this season."



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

THE MOST INTRIGUING STORY OF CAMP: There are a ton of intriguing stories as we head into training camp, a bunch of guys whose every move we’ll all be watching. Can Marcus Epps and Drew Makuba hold down safety or will Howie have to go out and find someone? Will Makai Lemon perform well enough to slide into that WR2 role? Can Jonathan Greenard live up to that massive contract and become the double-digit sack guy the Eagles need? Can Riq Woolen return to his Pro Bowl form and give the Eagles the NFL’s best cornerback group? Will Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens hold up physically after their stem cell treatments in Columbia? But for me, the most compelling storyline is how will Jihaad Campbell manage as a full-time linebacker replacement for Nakobe Dean. Let’s not forget just how good Nakobe was over the last two years. In just 25 games, he piled up 183 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, an interception, two fumble recoveries, 12 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. The only other players to put up those numbers were Frankie Luvu, one-time Eagle Eric Wilson and current Eagle Zack Baun. Dean was such a playmaker the last couple years and will definitely be missed. But the Eagles did invest a 1st-round pick in Campbell last year, and he did some good things in the 10 games he started, notably that athletic fumble recovery against the Bills, an interception off Baker Mayfield in Tampa and a red-zone forced fumble off Miles Sanders in the opening-day win over the Cowboys. He also had 80 tackles, which is a lot for someone who only played 710 snaps. Vic Fangio was forced by circumstance to play Campbell out of position as an edge rusher for about 150 snaps last year, but Campbell isn't an edge, he’s an off-ball linebacker, and while he wasn’t all over the field like Dean I thought it was a promising rookie year for a 21-year-old rookie. Out of 64 linebackers who played at least 500 snaps, Campbell’s overall Pro Football Focus grade of 76.2 was 12th-highest, which is awfully good, and his 78.6 coverage grade was 4th-highest. Without the distraction of having to change positions this year, Campbell can just focus on becoming a better linebacker, and I expect he will. He’s a fast, big, tough, athletic player, and I'm looking for a big step forward in Year 2.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Texans Pro Bowl CB Kamari Lassiter will all be eligible for contract extensions next offseason. Assuming he stays healthy and has another good season, Mitchell will likely be looking to top any deals given to Gonzalez and/or Witherspoon. The better the deals Gonzalez and Witherspoon get, the more leverage Mitchell will have to ask for a commensurate deal.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world," Barkley said at the time. "If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you'd be remembered forever."



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Washington Commanders News

While Douglas was not signed because Amos was heading to the PUP list, his presence makes it easier for Washington to wait for Amos to return. Now, with Douglas already on the roster at the beginning of camp, the team can be more open to keeping Mike Sainristil outside without having to worry about moving him around at all.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"I think each year you go into a season, there's question marks or, for fans, maybe concerns of what's this season going to look like? What's the team going to look like?" McLaurin told ESPN's John Keim. "And I think a lot of people tend to look at things on paper and try to make assessments or judgments, which I'm not necessarily saying is the wrong thing, it's human nature, but at the same time, I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have in the room right now. Somebody's going to step up. Most of the guys are going to step up, and I think guys are going to be ready for their opportunities.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"Dan Quinn has been saying 'We want Sonny to become an NFL player, to learn what it's like', and he was getting those green dot reps early on. I think he is going to be the defensive player who is on the field for 100 percent of the snaps and I think he's going to be the player who is wearing the green dot." - Washington Times Writer Liam Griffin



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

"The difference for minicamp will be I'm really pushing some of the guys who haven't got a lot right now to see where they're at. All of us know it's not a question of if, but when you know you're going to need this type of depth. So, I really want to shine a light on it to see how competitive the group can get leading into training camp so we can absolutely push one another at a higher spot. And exercises like this over the next three days kind of reinforces that to say, 'man, like this is the standard, this is the execution we're expecting.' And it'll provide, I think we have a lot of competition in a lot of spots. So, moments like this are important for the assistants also to say, 'This is what I see, this is where we go.' And then as you got into the season, be able to tell [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] or [Offensive Coordinator] David [Blough], this is exactly where I think he can go."



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

While this may slow Amos’s development somewhat, it does provide an opportunity for the team to put Mike Sainristil and Rasul Douglas on the field with the first unit for a side-by-side evaluation of their performance in the new defense.

The scheme would seem to be a fit for Sainristil, a third-year cornerback and 2024 second-round pick. Miscast in press-man assignments, Sainristil has looked better in zone coverage when allowed to keep his eyes in the backfield and lean on his natural instincts and ball skills. Jones’ system should be a welcome change for Sainristil, who is in desperate need of one.



To continue reading this article, CLICK HERE...

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.

Around the NFC East is a collection of news articles from the four teams over the last week. | HTTR4LIFE LLC