Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Lions Divisional Round
The Washington Commanders are making history. After reaching the playoffs and beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, they would face their toughest test yet against the top-seeded team in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, in the Divisional Round. While many figured the Commanders would indeed fight, they weren't given much of a chance amongst the general public.
To everyone's shock, the Commanders came out flying against the Lions and walked away with a massive 45-31 victory and a chance to reach the Super Bowl as they will face off for a third time against the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC crown.
The attention on the Commanders this whole season has been on their top-rated offense, but the defense showed up in a big way against one of the top offenses in the country. While they were only able to get to Goff twice on the day for sacks, the defense forced the Lions into a whopping five turnovers on the day including an interception return for a touchdown by safety Quan Martin and two interceptions from rookie nickel cornerback Mike Sainristil.
With history just on the horizon, the Commanders will look to maintain their momentum as they once again go on the road into a hostile environment. Here is how the Washington Commanders' defensive players graded out in their monumental win over the Detroit Lions.
Highest Graded:
1. DT Jonathan Allen
PFF Grade: 80.5
2. FS Quan Martin
PFF Grade: 75.0
3. CB Mike Sainristil
PFF Grade: 72.3
4. DE Dorance Armstrong
PFF Grade: 68.3
5. LB Mykal Walker
PFF Grade: 66.6
Lowest Graded:
1. DE Clelin Ferrell
PFF Grade: 35.9
2. LB Frankie Luvu
PFF Grade: 37.8
3. DT Daron Payne
PFF Grade: 38.9
4. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
PFF Grade: 46.9
5. SS Percy Butler
PFF Grade: 47.0
