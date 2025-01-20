Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Lions Divisional Round

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders defensive players in their Divisional Round win over the Detroit Lions.



Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making history. After reaching the playoffs and beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, they would face their toughest test yet against the top-seeded team in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, in the Divisional Round. While many figured the Commanders would indeed fight, they weren't given much of a chance amongst the general public.

To everyone's shock, the Commanders came out flying against the Lions and walked away with a massive 45-31 victory and a chance to reach the Super Bowl as they will face off for a third time against the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC crown.

The attention on the Commanders this whole season has been on their top-rated offense, but the defense showed up in a big way against one of the top offenses in the country. While they were only able to get to Goff twice on the day for sacks, the defense forced the Lions into a whopping five turnovers on the day including an interception return for a touchdown by safety Quan Martin and two interceptions from rookie nickel cornerback Mike Sainristil.

With history just on the horizon, the Commanders will look to maintain their momentum as they once again go on the road into a hostile environment. Here is how the Washington Commanders' defensive players graded out in their monumental win over the Detroit Lions.

Highest Graded:

1. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Alle
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 80.5

2. FS Quan Martin

Quan Marti
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders defensive back Quan Martin (20) celebrates a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 75.0

3. CB Mike Sainristil

Mike Sainristi
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders corner back Mike Sainristil (0) reacts during the second quarter against Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 72.3

4. DE Dorance Armstrong

Dorance Armstron
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 68.3

5. LB Mykal Walker

Mykal Walke
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Mykal Walker (32) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 66.6

Lowest Graded:

1. DE Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrel
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 35.9

2. LB Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luv
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) looks for yards against Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) in the first quarter against in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 37.8

3. DT Daron Payne

Daron Payn
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 38.9

4. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Javontae Jean-Baptist
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.9

5. SS Percy Butler

Percy Butle
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) and corner back Marshon Lattimore (23) tackle Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.0

