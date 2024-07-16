Could the Cowboys trade for Brandon Aiyuk?
After months of constant speculation and failed contract negotiations, the San Francisco 49ers face a major dilemna. Their star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade, setting the stage for a potential bidding war between teams seeking a young and talented receiver.
Two teams off the top of the head that will pursue Brandon Aiyuk are the Patriots and Commanders. Both teams have been rumored since the NFL draft to be interested in Aiyuk and they are desperate enough to pull the trigger.
The Patriots and Commanders both have a rookie quarterback set to lead their team in 2024 and having a star wide receiver has proven to be great for a young quarterbacks development. Think about the Eagles trade for AJ Brown to help Jalen Hurts or the Bills trade for Stefon Diggs to help Josh Allen. Aiyuk has also said that he would like to play for the Commanders or Steelers if not the 49ers.
When any talented player becomes available, the Cowboys almost always come up in the trade rumors especially when it is a position the Cowboys need like wide receiver. So could the Cowboys trade for Brandon Aiyuk?
The short answer is likely no. The Cowboys are already struggling with negotiating a contract with their own star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Also the Cowboys choice to trade Amari Cooper a few years ago is also a likely indication that they do not want to pay top dollar to more than one wide receiver.
The Cowboys also have a huge free agency class in 2025 that includes Dak Prescott, Lamb, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks, Osa Odighizuwa, and Trey Lance. The Cowboys trading for Brandon Aiyuk would make next off-season more complicated then it already is.
Trading for Brandon Aiyuk would likely be a one-year rental and I doubt the Cowboys are willing to trade serious draft capital for a player who could only be there for one season. However, if by some miracle the Cowboys made this "all-in" move it could give the Cowboys the extra spark they've needed in big games.
The Cowboys would boast the best wide receiver duo in the league, supported by a fantastic offensive line and Dak Prescott leading the huddle. This move would be ideal for determining whether McCarthy and Prescott are the right men to lead the Cowboys moving forward. If they can't take this team to the Super Bowl, it might be time for the Cowboys to consider a rebuild.