Cowboys fans might feel nauseous after latest ESPN mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys, who started the 2024 NFL season with hopes of a fourth consecutive playoff appearance, now find themselves in a different position. With a 3-7 record, they're currently projected to have the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With several areas needing improvement, ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller, who released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft and predicted all 32 first-round picks, has the Cowboys addressing their interior defensive line and run defense with Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
Graham, a dominant force for the Wolverines, has impressed with his exceptional first-step quickness and relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. His ability to penetrate gaps and disrupt offensive lines makes him a valuable asset for any defensive unit.
Some may argue that the Cowboys should focus on improving the back field and take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or finding a complementary weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott in the passing game, especially opposite wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
However, the deep running back class in this draft and day two options at receiver could give the front office the flexibility to wait until a later round to select a promising talent.
Despite the attempt to improve the run defense and adding another disruptor, the selction of Graham may not be well-received by Cowboys fans who have witnessed the mixed results of drafting Michigan players in the past.
The recent selections of defensive tackle Mazi Smith (2023) and the controversial pick of defensive end Taco Charlton (2017), who the Cowboys selected over linebacker T.J. Watt, both first-round choices, would leave some fans questioning the team's evaluation process.
