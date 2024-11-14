Top 2025 NFL Draft prospect thinks Cowboys would be 'perfect fit'
Ashton Jeanty has been a machine for Boise State with 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns in nine games. The Dallas Cowboys rushing attack has been abysmal with 753 yards in nine games.
That's why Jeanty has been mocked to Dallas repeatedly this year, and thanks to their 3-6 start, they might have a chance at actuallt landing the game-changing back. If that were to happen, Jeanty seems as though he would be more than happy to wear the star on his helmet.
Jeanty said earlier in the offseason that he would be a "hometown hero" if he got to play for Dallas. He doubled down on that with Donald "Deestroying" De La Hay on the Kickin' It With Dee podcast, saying it would be the "perfect city to play in."
“If I had to script it, I mean, my family is all in Texas. I used to play in the Cowboys practice stadium. So family being there, all the connections, all the relationships, I feel like that would just be the perfect city to play in.” — Jeanty on Kickin' It With Dee
Dallas brought back Ezekiel Elliott this season after ignoring every possibile solution to their ground game in the draft and free agency. Jerry Jones said the team likes what they've seen from Zeke, but the king of gaslighting is avoiding taking ownership for this bad decision.
If they manage to bring in Jeanty, it would help fans forget about this year's blunders in the run game — I mean, no one remembered the Joseph Randle debacle after Zeke was added in 2016. It could also give Jones one more feather in his cap to point to when he messes up down the road.
Most importanlty, it would take pressure off the shoulders of Dak Prescott, who was asked to do too much on his own this season.
