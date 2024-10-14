Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Lions Week 6
Returning home for the first time since Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Detroit Lions for a Week 6 NFC matchup.
Sunday afternoon's contest marked the third consecutive season in which the two teams met on the Cowboys' home turf. The most recent meeting occurred last December when the Cowboys emerged as winners in a narrow 20-19 matchup.
The Lions flipped the script and dominated from start to finish, routing the Cowboys 47-9. Dallas, now 0-3 at home will head into its bye week searching for answers.
Despite the blowout, some plays are still worth highlighting from this home contest.
That wasn't in the game plan
Running back Rico Dowdle winds up in the right place at the right time for a reception off a deflected ball that resulted in a Cowboys first down.
Who needs two hands
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's one-handed catch is effortless.
Jalen Tolbert all hands
Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert makes a great adjusting catch for 26 yards, moving the ball into plus territory.
Defense swarms Goff
The Cowboys' defense recorded its first sack of the afternoon as they got to Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Turpin turns on the jets 🏃🏾
KaVontae Turpin sprints down the sideline for a 79-yard kickoff return, positioning the Cowboys in Lions territory just before the half.
Donovan Wilson picks up sack
Safety Donovan Wilson sacks quarterback Jared Goff on third down and goal.
