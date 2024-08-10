Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 29: DeMarco Murray
Can you feel it? The air is starting to change, and if you leave outside of Texas, you may even feel a chilly morning. Today marks 29 days until the start of the Dallas Cowboys 2024 campaign.
This means today, we are looking at the history of the No. 29 in the Cowboys franchise.
Particularly, one player who stands above the rest as the best ever to wear the number in Dallas.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 30: Dan Reeves
DeMarco Murray - RB
A crowd favorite during his short tenure with the Cowboys, DeMarco Murray won fans over with his physical running style.
The former Oklahoma Sooners star running back spent four seasons in Dallas after being selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
While health played a big factor in Murray's career, his only season where he appeared in every game for the franchise, Murray rushed for 1,845 and 13 touchdowns, helping him finish third in the 2014 NFL MVP voting and the winner of Offensive Player of The Year.
Murray's career will forever go down as one of the biggest what-if questions for the Cowboys. At his best, Murray was nearly unstoppable.
However, being healthy proved to be the biggest crutch of his career. Still, Murray made it to heights many will never see, including being one of the best players ever to play for the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Start Your Engines: 7 players to watch in Sunday's NFL preseason opener
Talk Yo Sh**: Dez Bryant fires off on leadership within Cowboys organization
Step Up Or Step Out: Which Cowboys wide receiver will be the odd man out?
Why Not? Micah Parsons at running back is so crazy we’d love to see it
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart