Micah Parsons at running back is so crazy we’d love to see it
Defensive run game coordinator Paul Guenther said the Dallas Cowboys would move Micah Parsons all over the field, using him as a "chess piece."
His plan was to use him as a pass rusher on the edge and from the linebacker position. He even discussed dropping him into coverage, which would disguise their plans and help his teammates.
What he didn't go into was a plan to use him on offense, but what if the team decided to do so?
MORE: Micah Parsons adds fuel to Jerry Jones-CeeDee Lamb contract firestorm
Someone wondered how that would look because Parsons was playing running back on Friday. The All-Pro linebacker took a hand-off from backup quarterback Cooper Rush and broke through a hole on the left side of the line.
Normally, the idea of moving a linebacker to running back — especially one so vital to the defense — would be laughable. With Parsons, however, it's a crazy notion that we would actually like to see. Parsons even has experience at the position, rushing for 1,239 yards and 27 touchdowns at Harrisburg High School in Pennsylvania.
At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Parsons would be one of the more powerful backs in the NFL, but he would also be one of the fastest. At his 2021 Pro Day, he ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. Put all that together and it might be more formidable than any running back currently on the roster.
Maybe it's a wrinkle we could see for fun at some point. Then we can put him back where he belongs, terrorizing opposing offenses.
