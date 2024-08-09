Dez Bryant fires off on leadership within Cowboys organization
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones's word can travel quickly, especially when it is negative.
On Thursday, the Cowboys owner took social media by storm by saying he has no urgency in getting a deal done quickly with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
His words quickly spread across social media and even got the attention of one of the franchise's greatest receivers, Dez Bryant.
CeeDee Lamb claps back at Jerry Jones' lack of urgency, contract drama
One can assume that Bryant has had his run-ins with Jones in the past.
Now, the Cowboys legend had seen enough of Jones' playing down the importance of inking Lamb for a long-term deal. Bryant tweeted that "winning must not be in the vocabulary smh."
The front office has allowed these contract negotiations with their star players to become the focal point of the training camp, and they have no one to blame for it but themselves.
Bryant later apologized for his anger toward the front office after Jones attempted to clear up the full story in his discussions with Lamb's team on a new contract.
It is easy to get caught up in all the drama unfolding. However, fans shouldn't be caught up in every little word that may spill out of Jones' mouth.
Both sides are looking for a way to make a new deal more friendly for their side, letting this play out would save a lot of headaches in Dallas.
