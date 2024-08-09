Which Dallas Cowboys wide receiver will be the odd man out?
There's been a lot of discussion regarding Dallas Cowboys wide receivers this offseason. Initially, the depth chart was the main topic but things have gone in a different direction due to the drama surrounding CeeDee Lamb's contract negotiations.
Jerry Jones has a habit of drawing attention to himself and his comments regarding Lamb might just be an example of this, especially after Stephen Jones sang a different tune. Assuming they'll eventually get the deal done, let's jump back to the depth chart.
Dallas will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which will be the first chance for their young wideouts to prove they belong in the NFL. There have been several standing out in camp but the spaces are limited. So who will make the cut and which players will be left on the outside looking in?
Cowboys locks at WR
Before figuring out who will make it, let's look at which wide receivers are locks to make the Cowboys' 53-man roster. Again, assuming CeeDee Lamb is back in town, these five players will be on the roster:
CeeDee Lamb
Brandin Cooks
Jalen Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Brooks
At this point, Jalen Brooks is the only one who might be questionable as a lock but he made the roster as a rookie and has only improved since then. That leaves three receivers fighting for the final spot — Ryan Flournoy, Tyron Billy-Johnson, and Jalen Cropper.
Who takes the final spot?
Rookie Ryan Flournoy was the one stealing the show when the Cowboys were at OTAs and minicamps. He was seen as a potential threat to the WR3 job at one point and predicted to be a player who could "erupt" as a rookie.
Since heading to Oxnard, Tyron Billy-Johnson has been the one turning heads. He's made several catches downfield and is earning the trust of Dak Prescott. Lastly, Jalen Cropper has thrown his hat in the ring with several strong showings in practices.
In the end, however, the rookie seems to be the favorite to win the job. Flournoy has far too much upside to be exposed to waivers. He might need time to develop since he didn't play in a power conference but the sky is the limit for the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder. That leaves both Cropper and Billy-Johnson missing out, although either would be a welcome addition to the practice squad.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Good: Best moments, video highlights from Cowboys-Rams joint practice
The Bad Rumor claims Dak Prescott contract value could reach $70M per year
The Ugly: Jerry Jones gives alarming, unhinged update on CeeDee contract talks
Camp Battles: 6 surprising notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024