Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant shares a tough love lesson for young athletes

Dez Bryant tells young football players that there's no such thing as good enough

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) throws up the "X" after scoring a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins on November 30, 2017 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas defeats Washington 38-14
No matter how good you get, there's always someone waiting in the wings to take your spot who thinks they can do your job better than you. But enough about sportswriting. Making it to the highest level of football is a whole other level of competition.

On that score, few know how much hard work it takes to compete in the NFL like former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Here's a look at 88 imparting some harsh but true wisdom to some young athletes, reminding them there's no such thing as good enough.

(Warning: Dez's language is NSFW)

After a successful college career at Oklahoma State, Bryant was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by Dallas. He went on to play 113 games for the Cowboys over the next eight years, earning three Pro Bowl nominations and one first-team All-Pro honor. At his best, he led the league in touchdown catches with 16 during the 2014 season.

All together, Dez wound up posting 537 catches, 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns. While the last we heard was that he hasn't officially retired, Bryant hasn't been on an NFL roster since the 2020 season when he was with the Ravens.

