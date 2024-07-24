DeMarvion Overshown shares outrageous pregame meal (VIDEO)
DeMarvion Overshown is ready to return to the field and help the Dallas Cowboys after missing his rookie season because of a torn ACL.
Overshown has plenty of talent and the team is hopeful that he can become a key contributor.
He also has a hilarious pregame meal, but a solid reason for his choice.
WATCH: DeMarvion Overshown gives back to hometown ahead of camp
Overshown had a sitdown interview with team reporter Nicole Hutchinson ahead of training camp and explained his unique "meal" -- which is really just a snack.
Dry cereal. No milk. Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
"Eat dry cereal," Overshown said about his pregame ritual. "No milk. I eat dry cereal before every game. I try not to eat too much before games, because I just feel heavy if I eat too much before games.
"I try to eat heavy the night before, but dry cereal. Cinnamon Toast [Crunch] to be exact."
Hey, as long as he can perform when the time comes, eat all of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch that your heart desires.
Overshown was a third-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft after earning first-team All-Big 12 honors at the University of Texas. If he keeps delivering soundbites like this, Overshown can expect to become an instant fan favorite.
You can watch the full sitdown below.
