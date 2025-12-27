George Pickens franchise tag: What would Dallas Cowboys' decision cost?

The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from NFL playoff contention in Week 16 and now have just one game remaining in the 2025-26 campaign. After the team's Week 18 showdown against the New York Giants, the Cowboys can officially turn their attention to the offseason.

It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Cowboys front office, with several key decisions to make regarding the roster and coaching staff.

Among the key decisions for the team are the futures of star players like breakout wide receiver George Pickens, leading rusher Javonte Williams, and kicking sensation Brandon Aubrey.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Dallas, there is only one franchise tag at the team's disposal, so the remaining players will either hit the open market or agree to long-term deals. Currently, it looks like Pickens is the leader in the clubhouse for the franchise tag.

But how much would that cost the Cowboys?

George Pickens franchise tag cost

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so.Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along withBrian Schottenheimerand Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

Regardless of what direction the Cowboys go with Pickens, his future appears to be in Dallas, at least for the 2026 season. Let's just hope something can be worked out long term.

This season, Pickens has hauled in 92 catches for 1,420 yards, and nine touchdow, all career highs. This week, he was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career. The impact he has on the Cowboys offense is undeniable, so it's beneficial for everyone to figure out a way to keep him on the roster.

