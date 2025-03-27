What does CeeDee Lamb's 'nose wipe' celebration mean & why did NFL ban it?
It's the end of an era for the Dallas Cowboys. On Wednesday, the NFL announced its latest addition to the "No Fun League rulebook" which bans CeeDee Lamb's signature celebration that has been a popular celebration in the league.
The "nose wipe" or "wipe your nose" celly will now result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The league announced the rule change to ban "violent gestures" from being used on the field.
"There shall be no unsportsmanlike conduct. This applies to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship," the league announced
"Such acts specifically include, among others: Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."
The reason for the ban is because it is referencing a gang sign that signals danger for your opponent.
Urban Dictionary notes, "The index finger slides horizontally under the nose in the path of the ops and ends with the thumbs down position. This gesture lets your team know you're out for blood and to scare the ops away."
In an offseason when there were talks of banning the "Tush Push" or even making more changes to the kickoff rules, the league decided to settle on banning the "nose wipe."
Good job, Roger Goodell. It's always good to see the important things being addressed.
