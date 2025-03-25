Dallas Cowboys expected to host massive nose tackle as top 30 visit
The Dallas Cowboys hoped they solved their 1-tech problem with their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft when they took Mazi Smith out of Michigan. Fans weren't convinced, however, especially since they still weren't over the last defensive line bust from Michigan — Taco Charlton who they took over T.J. Watt in 2017.
Unfortunately, Smith hasn't done much to change their minds. This past season, he had a few moments that stood out, but overall, their run defense has been as bad as ever with him anchoring the line.
That's why it makes sense to hear they could be kicking the tires on Alfred Collins from Texas. According to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, Collins is slated to meet with the Dallas brass as a top 30 visit.
Collins isn't eligible for the 'Dallas Day' visit despite growing up in Texas. He attended Cedar Creek High School, which is roughly a three-hour drive from Dallas. That's why a top 30 visit is needed.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, Collins had 55 tackles with six for a loss during his senior season with the Longhorns. He also batted down seven passes, showing off his incredible length.
As a projected Day 2 pick, the Cowboys could still add an elite playmaker in Round 1 before turning their attention to Collins, who would definitely shore up the middle of their defensive line.
