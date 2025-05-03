Analyst tabs Cowboys Day 2 selection as favorite pick in 2025 NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys added nine players during the 2025 NFL Draft, and all of them have a chance to make the roster. Not only did they add players who can threaten to make the team and add depth, but there are also several who could be day one contributors.
Clearly, that's expected of Tyler Booker, the Alabama guard who was taken at No. 12 overall. He should be the starter at right guard as he fills the void left by Zack Martin.
MORE: Cowboys 'versatile' safety is UDFA with ' best chance' to make roster
Another player who isn't expected to start, but could make an early impact, is Donovan Ezeiruaku. The second-round pick from Boston College led the ACC in sacks and could be a difference-maker, even at a crowded position.
That's why PFF's Trevor Sikkema named Ezeiruaku as his favorite pick by the Cowboys this year.
Sikkema especially loved the value, saying Dallas landed a player he ranked at No. 17 at pick No. 44.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty got prank call during NFL Draft saying he was traded to Cowboys
"Ezeiruaku was the 17th-ranked player on my big board, so to get him in the second round at pick No. 44 is incredible value. I would have picked him over Tyler Booker at No. 12. He’s the type of proven pass rusher the Cowboys need opposite Micah Parsons, having recorded an 18.2% pass-rush win percentage in 2024." — Sikkema, PFF
A former Eagles fan, Ezeiruaku is all-in with the Cowboys and has vowed to be a "dawg" on the edge. If he lives up to that, Sikkema won't be alone in calling this the favorite pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL executives enamored with Cowboys' 2025 draft class
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys star breaks down viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate
NFL executive has NSFW reaction to Dallas Cowboys pass rushing addition