Ashton Jeanty got prank call during NFL Draft saying he was traded to Cowboys
One of the unfortunate storylines that emerged from the 2025 NFL Draft was the number of prank calls that several prospects received -- including one with Dallas Cowboys ties.
While the most notable prank call went to Shedeur Sanders during his unprecedented slide, which led to the NFL fining the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, new Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty also received one.
Jeanty revealed during a recent interview that he received a prank call after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick.
The prankster attempted to convince Jeanty that he had been traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys, who he had expressed an interest in playing for throughout the draft process because he grew up in Frisco, but he wasn't buying into the nonsense.
If you're going to prank call someone, at least make it believable.
The flurry of prank calls throughout the draft was an issue and hopefully the league can find a way to make sure the players can avoid that type of drama in the future. It's not funny, and it's not original.
But Jeanty doesn't seem bothered, and he's ready to show Raider Nation what he brings to the table -- and it's a lot.
During his final season at Boise State, the Heisman Trophy runner-up rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
