Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku sends clear message about what fans can expect
After a year of frustration, the Dallas Cowboys needed to add some edge and some attitude to their defense heading into the 2025 season.
Fortunately, new rookie pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku plans on bringing that exact mentality to the roster in his first year with the team.
In a recent sit down with DallasCowboys.com's Tommy Yarrish, Ezeiruaku opened up about exactly what he brings to the table from his edge position, and what makes him different than other prospects they could have brought in.
"They're getting somebody who is athletic off the edge but is a dawg," Ezeiruaku said. "He's going to stick his nose in there in the run game, and he's going to get after the quarterback in the passing game. Hard-working dude, a great person off the field. That's what the Dallas Cowboys are getting out of me.
Based on his production at Boston College, he is exactly that as well.
During his time in Boston, he amassed 215 total tackles, 30 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in 47 games over four years, including 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his senior season, earning All-American honors along the way.
Of course, the big knock against Ezeiruaku coming into the draft was his lack of size as 6-foot-2, 247-pound edge. That said, his competitive edge and his versatility are what he believes sets him apart from the rest of the pack, and what will allow him to succeed at the NFL level.
"You can't just be a one-trick pony," Ezeiruaku told Yarrish. "I think that's kind of what separates me and what separates good and great players. It's very important to be versatile."
And according to Ezeiruaku, the rest of his Cowboys rookie class holds that competitive edge as well.
"You can tell we've got a little edge to us, that competitive edge," he said. "It's been pretty good, we seem pretty cool, feeling each other out, but it's been good."
