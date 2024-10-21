Ashton Jeanty says he could be ‘hometown hero’ if drafted by Cowboys
Ashton Jeanty has taken the NCAA by storm this season. In just six games, the Boise State running back already has 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns.
It’s a stark contrast for the struggling rushing attack the Dallas Cowboys feature. Which is why there’s a strong desire among the fan base for Dallas to go after Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.
MORE: Cowboys confident run game will improve after bye week
Jeanty was recently on a live stream discussing his NFL future and said he could see himself playing in Dallas, adding that he would be a hometown hero after playing high school in Frisco.
In addition to the Cowboys, Jeanty said he would like to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he would always be in contention for a Super Bowl. He was asked about the Chicago Bears, but said it was too cold in Chicago.
Jeanty’s chances of playing in either Kansas City or Dallas seem slim. He’s proven to be a generational talent at running back, which means he’s likely headed for a top 10 selection.
Kansas City isn’t making a pick anywhere near that. Dallas has a higher percentage but unless their season completely falls apart, top 10 is still too rich.
Jeanty would surely be a hometown hero as he suggests, but it might take a massive trade up. Something this front office has been hesitant to do in recent years.
