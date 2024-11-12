Jerry Jones delusional take on Ezekiel Elliott will leave Cowboys fans speechless
Jerry Jones has made some odd statements as of late, with his take on the sun glare getting a lot of attention. The Dallas Cowboys owner was also in the spot light for lashing out at radio hosts and reporters this season.
As much as those conversations all raised eyebrows, nothing could have prepared us for his latest take on Ezekiel Elliott.
MORE: Deion Sanders emerges as betting favorite for Cowboys head coaching job
During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said they’ve seen positives from Zeke, adding “we’re not living in the past.”
It’s hard to hear this statement from Jones and not believe that he is 100 percent living in the past.
Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018, has put together the worst statistical season of his career. Heading into Week 11, he has 171 yards and two touchdowns while averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per attempt.
Throw in reports that he’s been a distraction this season and most teams would have released Elliott by now. Jones isn’t going that route, instead choosing to praise the underperforming back.
Of course, this is just one example (of many) that show why the culture in Dallas is so frustrating.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles
7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game