Jerry Jones delusional take on Ezekiel Elliott will leave Cowboys fans speechless

Ezekiel Elliott has been a non-factor yet somehow, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still likes what he’s seen.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jerry Jones has made some odd statements as of late, with his take on the sun glare getting a lot of attention. The Dallas Cowboys owner was also in the spot light for lashing out at radio hosts and reporters this season.

As much as those conversations all raised eyebrows, nothing could have prepared us for his latest take on Ezekiel Elliott.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said they’ve seen positives from Zeke, adding “we’re not living in the past.”

It’s hard to hear this statement from Jones and not believe that he is 100 percent living in the past.

Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018, has put together the worst statistical season of his career. Heading into Week 11, he has 171 yards and two touchdowns while averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per attempt.

Throw in reports that he’s been a distraction this season and most teams would have released Elliott by now. Jones isn’t going that route, instead choosing to praise the underperforming back.

Of course, this is just one example (of many) that show why the culture in Dallas is so frustrating.

