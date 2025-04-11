Cowboys must hit home run in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys have 10 picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, beginning with No. 12 overall.
The Cowboys took a step back in the NFC East last season, going from division champions to third place in one fell swoop.
That's why CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes that the Cowboys need to have a strong showing at the draft this year.
"The Cowboys used to justify the "America's Team" label with colorful, if ill-fated, roster movement. Lately, Jerry Jones has gone the other way, not only waiting until the last minute to secure homegrown stars but showing an aversion to blockbuster acquisitions," Benjamin writes.
"So unless guys like Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders or Solomon Thomas suddenly roar back to life, they're going to need to make good use of their 10 picks, hopefully outfitting Dak Prescott with legitimate support on both sides of the ball."
The Cowboys need to keep pace in the division, especially with Micah Parsons' contract due for an extension soon. Dallas won't have as much money to spend on free agents, so getting high-level guys in the draft will only continue to be more important.
Luckily for Dallas, 10 picks in a draft can help re-shape an entire roster, and if the Cowboys can find even half of those players hit, the team could be set up for success for a long time.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
