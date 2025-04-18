Cowboys Country

Cowboys open up the offense with 'red zone threat' in latest SI mock draft

SI released a consensus mock draft, with the Dallas Cowboys taking a massive red zone threat.

Randy Gurzi

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars.
Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

With less than a week until the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys' intentions seem clear. They've honed in on an offensive playmaker, with wide receiver being their expected route.

Dallas has shown interest in Matthew Golden from Texas and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, who appear to be their most likely selections.

MORE: Matthew Golden makes bold claim ahead of NFL Draft

In a consensus mock draft released on SI.com, the Cowboys end up going after the Arizona product, with Josh Sanchez taking McMillan, who he calls the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb.

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys appear to be zeroing in on adding an offensive playmaker, and with Jeanty off the board, Dallas should swing for a WR2 who can be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. Matthew Golden would be tempting, but bringing in the massive 6-foot-4 McMillan would not only open up the passing offense and provide a capable red zone threat." — Joshua Sanchez, Cowboys On SI

As Sanchez states, Golden would be tempting, especially given his 4.29 showing in the 40-yard dash. Dallas struggled to stretch the field in 2024, and Golden's presence would do exactly that.

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan against the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McMillan, however, gives them a player who offers more versatility. While he's not known as a speedster, McMillan averaged 16.1 yards per catch during his collegiate career, proving he can also get deep. In addition to his playmaking downfield, McMillan is a massive red zone threat at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds.

Either player would vastly improve the Cowboys' offense, but McMillan's presence would give them another potential WR1, which would make them tough to deal with for any defense.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys land perfect running mate for CeeDee Lamb in new NFL mock draft

Watch Tyron Smith's emotional Cowboys retirement press conference

Cowboys named ideal NFL Draft fit for RB with ‘vastly superior’ talent

Jerry Jones makes major announcement for Cowboys legends Tyron Smith, Zack Martin

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Draft