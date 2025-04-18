Cowboys open up the offense with 'red zone threat' in latest SI mock draft
With less than a week until the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys' intentions seem clear. They've honed in on an offensive playmaker, with wide receiver being their expected route.
Dallas has shown interest in Matthew Golden from Texas and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, who appear to be their most likely selections.
In a consensus mock draft released on SI.com, the Cowboys end up going after the Arizona product, with Josh Sanchez taking McMillan, who he calls the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb.
"The Cowboys appear to be zeroing in on adding an offensive playmaker, and with Jeanty off the board, Dallas should swing for a WR2 who can be a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. Matthew Golden would be tempting, but bringing in the massive 6-foot-4 McMillan would not only open up the passing offense and provide a capable red zone threat." — Joshua Sanchez, Cowboys On SI
As Sanchez states, Golden would be tempting, especially given his 4.29 showing in the 40-yard dash. Dallas struggled to stretch the field in 2024, and Golden's presence would do exactly that.
McMillan, however, gives them a player who offers more versatility. While he's not known as a speedster, McMillan averaged 16.1 yards per catch during his collegiate career, proving he can also get deep. In addition to his playmaking downfield, McMillan is a massive red zone threat at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds.
Either player would vastly improve the Cowboys' offense, but McMillan's presence would give them another potential WR1, which would make them tough to deal with for any defense.
