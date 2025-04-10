Popular first-round target shared photo with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys have been doing their homework ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, bringing in some of the biggest names in the class.
With a pressing need at wide receiver, they’ve spent a lot of time with pass catchers, including Matthew Golden. The Texas product is coming off a huge season with the Longhorns, and saw his stock soar when he recorded a 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
That helped cement him as one of the top wideouts in the class, even being linked to the Cowboys at No. 12.
Dallas has shown interest in the Houston native, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. While touring The Star, Golden even took the time to pose for a photo with Jerry Jones. He then shared the picture on his Instagram account.
Golden spent two seasons with the Houston Cougars before transferring to Texas. He helped lead them to the College Football Playoffs, and had a game to remember against the Arizona State Sun Devils.
He finished that game with 149 yards and a clutch touchdown on seven receptions.
That performance proved he can get the job done in the big moments, and is part of the reason Daniel Jeremiah thinks he’s a perfect fit as the No. 2 receiver in Dallas.
