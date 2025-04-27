Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft grade passes with flying colors
After a few years of mixed reactions for their moves in the NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are receiving some praise for how the team handled its arsenal of picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Dallas added several high-quality players and value picks by taking the best player available approach, and the draft grades from the weekend have the Cowboys passing with flying colors.
Pro Football Focus shared its list of draft grades for all 32 teams with the Cowboys landing the highest mark.
Dallas received the highest mark with PFF securing an A+ score.
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers were the only other teams to earn an A+ grade.
"Booker — Zack Martin’s retirement in March left a hole on the Cowboys’ interior offensive line. Booker, the 48th-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board, profiles as a bit of a reach but a talent who fills a definite need up front in Dallas," PFF wrote. "The Alabama guard earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will provide an instant boost to a Cowboys offense that ranked 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade (62.1) this past season."
Speaking on second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku of Boston College, the article states, "Situated at 17 on the PFF Big Board, Ezeiruaku profiles as a significant value for the Cowboys here. The Boston College standout maintains a solid grading profile, particularly against true pass sets, where he clocked the most snaps of any edge rusher in the 2025 class (196), earning a 90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 25.8% pass rush win rate."
Dallas also hit home runs with East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel, Texas running back Jaydon Blue, Florida linebacker Shemar James, Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia, Clemson running back Phil Mafah, and Maryland defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote.
It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys do to round out the rookie class with undrafted free agents or veteran players, but Jerry Jones is not closing the door on more additions before offseason workouts and camp begins.
