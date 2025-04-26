Dallas Cowboys 2025 undrafted free agent tracker
The 2025 NFL draft has come to an end, and the Dallas Cowboys had an impressive weekend. Their first pick was met with some criticism as they went with Alabama guard Tyler Booker. From there, they knocked one pick after another out of the park.
Dallas addressed several needs with defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, cornerback Shavon Revel, running back Jaydon Blue, and nose tackle Jay Toia joining the roster.
As the Cowboys know, there's still plenty of talent to find. Countless prospects were disappointed to be overlooked during the draft and will now look for their NFL home.
MORE: Cowboys finish 2025 NFL Draft with strong grades from 7th round selections
Dallas has found some elite players through undrafted free agency, including quarterback Tony Romo, kicker Brandon Aubrey, wide receiver Miles Austin, offensive tackle Mark Tuinei, cornerback Everson Walls, guard Nate Newton, and wide receiver Drew Pearson.
That's an impressive list, which is why the work done after the draft is just as important as what happened during the event itself. That said, let's look at who Dallas has added to the roster this year as undrafted free agents.
Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agents
The first signing for Dallas was Zion Childress, a defensive back from Kentucky who began his career at Texas State.
- Traeshon Holden, WR, Oregon (via Brady Smoot)
- Josh Kelly, WR, Texas Tech (via Justin Melo)
- Tyler Neville, TE, Virginia (via Ryan Fowler)
- Rivaldo Fairweather, TE, Auburn (via Nick Harris)
- Justin Barron, LB, Syracuse (via Syracuse)
- Zion Childress, CB, Kentucky (via Jeremy Fowler)
- Bruce Harmon, CB, Stephen F. Austin (via Nick Harris)
- Alijah Clark, S, Syracuse (via Syracuse)
List will update as more names are made available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Biggest needs remaining for Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft Day 3
Shedeur Sanders among best players available for Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Cowboys third round selection considered 'massive steal' in latest draft grade
Shavon Revel highlights: Dallas Cowboys land a steal with CB in Round 3