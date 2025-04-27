Cowboys not done exploring WR options after NFL Draft, Jerry Jones says
The Dallas Cowboys had a successful NFL Draft by many accounts, with each of their picks receiving a favorable draft grade. One weakness, however, was the team's failure to target a wide receiver during the seven rounds.
Dallas did add some wide receivers as undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the draft, but fans are still hoping for a splash.
Luckily, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is leaving the door open for continuing to add bodies to the wide receiver room, including potentially adding a veteran pass catcher.
Jones shared the update when speaking to the media following Day 3 on Saturday evening.
"Jerry Jones said the Cowboys could look at add to the wide receiver room with a veteran," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported. "He also mentioned Jonathan Mingo, who was acquired with a fourth round pick last year, as a player they can make a jump in 2025."
There is no denying the Cowboys need to improve at WR2 across from CeeDee Lamb and the draft board did not fall in their favor early.
However, there are several options who could still be available on the open market or via trade.
It's just up to Jerry Jones and company to get aggressive and address the team's biggest remaining need to wrap up a successful offseason.
