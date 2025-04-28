Dallas Cowboys 2025 rookie contract info: Details for every player drafted
The Dallas Cowboys did an impressive job during NFL Draft weekend, having one of the most well-received draft classes in the NFL. With value round after round and several potential Day 1 starters, there is plenty of reason for excitement surrounding the new group of young talent on the roster.
While the Cowboys have yet to officially sign anyone who was selected over the past few days, we do know how much every player is slated to earn thanks to the CBA.
Throughout the first year of their contracts, the Cowboys are ranked No. 14 for their total rookie pool.
Dallas' total pool sits at $12,528,134 for their nine picks, with $65.8 million over four years -- including Booker's fifth-year option. In order to pay all of their nine rookie picks, the Cowboys will need to clear up $5 million in salary cap space.
A full look at the contract breakdowns and info for every player in the 2025 draft class can be seen below, per Over the Cap.
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 rookie class contract info
1.12: OL Tyler Booker -- Total contract worth $22.55 million, signing bonus of $13 million
2025 Cap Hit: $4,100,672
2.44: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku -- Total contract worth $10.15 million, signing bonus of $4 million
2025 Cap Hit: $1,668,348
3.76: CB Shavon Revel -- Total contract worth $6.51 million, signing bonus of $1 million
2025 Cap Hit: $1,092,187
5.149: RB Jaydon Blue -- Total contract worth $4.63 million, signing bonus of $427k
2025 Cap Hit: $947k
5.152: LB Shemar James -- Total contract worth $4.62 million, signing bonus of $423k
2025 Cap Hit: $946k
6.204: OL Ajani Cornelius -- Total contract worth $4.41 million, signing bonus of $214k
2025 Cap Hit: $893k
7.217: DT Jay Toia -- Total contract worth $4.35 million, signing bonus of $153k
2025 Cap Hit: $878k
7.239: RB Phil Mafah -- Total contract worth $4.3 million, signing bonus of $112k
2025 Cap Hit: $868k
7.247: DT Tommy Akingbesote -- Total contract is worth $4.3 million, signing bonus of $103k
2025 Cap Hit: $866k
