Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Roundup: Grading the 2025 rookie class
The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, and fans and analysts are raving about the Dallas Cowboys' incoming rookie class.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office should be applauded for their performance in the war room during the draft.
While they didn’t select a wide receiver, as many had strongly urged, they focused on value and came away with multiple potential starters and players with the skills to develop into key contributors.
Here’s a grade for each of the nine picks selected by the Cowboys in the draft.
Round 1 (No.12): OG Tyler Booker, Alabama
The pressure is already on for Tyler Booker, who has massive shoes to fill in Dallas as he replaces future Hall of Famer Zack Martin.
Booker may lack top-tier athleticism, but he makes up for it with sheer strength and power, making him a perfect fit with the Cowboys’ new coaching staff.
Dallas found a true bully in the trenches; and while it isn’t the flashiest pick, he is likely a Day 1 starter who aligns perfectly with the staff’s vision for a power-run identity.
With Tetairoa McMillan off the board, there were no guarantees at wide receiver—and while giving Prescott more weapons would have helped, keeping him protected and opening up more running lanes will ultimately prove more impactful.
Grade: B+
Round 2 (No. 44): Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Donovan Ezeiruaku is a bendy, athletic pass-rusher with a natural feel for hunting down quarterbacks, as shown by his 16.5 sacks last season.
Edge may not have been the Cowboys’ top need, but this pick is a major boost to their depth—especially with two edge rushers coming off injuries.
Ezeiruaku will be a future starter, and Dallas wastes little time finding a potential successor to four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence.
Grade: A-
Round 3 (No. 76): CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Shavon Revel was projected to be a first-round pick before suffering a torn ACL in September and could miss the start of his rookie season on the PUP list.
Revel has all the traits that a cornerback needs to be successful in the league—he’s tall with long arms, has great speed, and is a threat to pick off the ball.
Revel also relieves some of the pressure on extending DaRon Bland and could be his eventual replacement.
Grade: A
Round 5 (No. 149): RB Jaydon Blue, Texas
Jaydon Blue has impressive size and is arguably the most athletic running back in this draft class, with elite speed, acceleration, and agility.
He may not be a traditional bell-cow back, but he instantly becomes the best receiving threat out of the backfield for the Cowboys.
His speed and sharp cuts make him a threat to break a big one, and for Cowboys fans who wanted a receiver, it’s worth noting that he has plenty of experience running routes out of the slot.
Grade: B
Round 5 (No. 152): LB Shemar James, Florida
With DeMarvion Overshown’s injury and three other Cowboys linebackers having just a year left on their contracts, there was a significant need for depth at linebacker.
The Cowboys traded up to draft Shemar James, so while he may not be the most exciting pick, Dallas likely has a clear vision for him in their defense.
He is undersized at the position, but his speed and ability to change direction made him worth taking a chance on.
Grade: C+
Round 6 (No. 204): OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
Ajani Cornelius certainly fits the mold of the culture Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer is trying to build.
He’s a bully in the run game with strong character off the field and was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
Cornelius has the traits to be a reliable depth piece, but given the ridiculous amount of quality offensive linemen on the Cowboys' roster, it’s hard to understand the decision to draft another one.
Grade: C
Round 7 (No. 217): DT Jay Toia, UCLA
It took some time, but in the seventh round, the Cowboys finally got some run-stuffers. Jay Toia is a three-year starter at UCLA, and at 6-foot-2, 342 pounds, he’s a one-man wrecking crew who was often projected as a fifth round pick.
It’s hard to find a potential starter on Day 3 of the draft, let alone in the 7th round, but given the Cowboys’ current depth chart, he has a chance to outshine Mazi Smith, at least in rushing situations.
Toia can push the pile, occupy multiple blockers, and is a stout run defender who will help impact the Cowboys run defense instantly.
Grade: A
Round 7 (No. 239): RB Phil Mafah, Clemson
After all of Jerry Jones' talk about not needing a running back, the Cowboys decided to draft two of them on Day 3 of the draft.
Mafah rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 21 touchdowns over the last two seasons, making him an absolute bruiser coming out of the backfield.
While he’s not much of a receiving threat, he can be a great complementary piece in a running back by committee. It’s hard to find much value in the seventh round, but with running back being so deep in this draft, this is a great value pick for the Cowboys.
Grade: A-
Round 7 (No. 247): DT Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
Tommy Akingbesote is the second defensive tackle selected by the Cowboys in the seventh round of this year’s draft.
While Akingbesote likely would have gone undrafted, the value here is in his position. The Cowboys need depth at defensive tackle and competition at training camp.
He has the athletic versatility to line up in multiple spots and recorded a career-high 32 tackles last season.
Grade: B-
