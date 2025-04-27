Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025's 'biggest steals'
The Dallas Cowboys had a clear approach during the 2025 NFL draft: add talented, high-character players who are the best available at a position of need.
One of the most well-received picks in the team's 2025 class was Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who many believe can immediately step into the defensive line rotation as a rookie.
Many graded Ezeiruaku as a first-round prospect, including The 33rd Team, which believes he was one of the five biggest steals in this year's class.
MORE: Mel Kiper Jr. 2025 NFL Draft grade for Cowboys highlights strong haul
Ezeiruaku was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and ranked No. 22 overall by The Athletic.
"The Cowboys had arguably the biggest reach in Round 1, selecting Tyler Booker at No. 12. However, they had a much better Day 2, and it started with Donovan Ezeiruaku, who easily could have been a first-round pick," Marcus Mosher wrote. "Ezeiruaku was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in tackles for loss (21) and sacks (16.5)."
MORE: Cowboys not done exploring WR options after NFL Draft, Jerry Jones says
"Ezeiruaku finished No. 22 on The Athletics’ consensus board, and several outlets had him ranked as a top-20 player. While Ezeiruaku is undersized, he is incredibly productive, and his length makes him a strong fit in Matt Eberflus’ defense."
Dallas is expected to use Ezeiruaku in pass rushing situations immediately.
If he can step in from Day 1 and make a quick impact off of the edge, the Cowboys will have filled one of their biggest needs with a high value pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft results: Full list of 2025 rookie class
Dallas Cowboys 2025 undrafted free agent tracker
Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority
Jaydon Blue highlights: Cowboys add much-needed explosion to the offense