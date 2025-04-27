Cowboys named possible landing spot for familiar playmaking WR after draft
While the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL draft class has been well-received, everyone continues to point out how the team failed to address the lack of depth at wide receiver during the draft.
Dallas did add some undrafted free agents to the roster following the final round, but there is still a major room for improvement.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that the team could still make a move for a veteran wideout through free agency or the draft, with one name continuing to pop up.
MORE: 3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft
According to USA Today Sports, one potential target for the Cowboys could be former Dallas star receiver Amari Cooper.
"Sure, Cooper has played for the Cowboys in the past, but a return to Dallas makes a ton of sense for both sides," Cory Woodruff wrote. "The team needs depth at receiver, and Cooper could use a rebound season after a quiet 2024."
MORE: Cowboys' Day 2 NFL Draft pick named one of 2025's 'biggest steals'
The Cowboys made a highly-criticized trade of Cooper in 2022, sending him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Since then, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth has been a question.
Cooper was a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with two 1,000 yard seasons.
While he is coming off of a down year and has bounced around to multiple teams, perhaps a return to Dallas could be just what he needs to revive his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft results: Full list of 2025 rookie class
Dallas Cowboys 2025 undrafted free agent tracker
Watch Cowboys draft pick Jay Toia shut down running backs with authority
Jaydon Blue highlights: Cowboys add much-needed explosion to the offense