3 wide receiver options for the Cowboys after the 2025 NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2025 NFL draft without a No. 2 wide receiver. They made nine picks during the weekend, but didn't add a single receiver until the seventh round ended.
Owner Jerry Jones was asked about this and, as expected, said he liked the players on the roster. He even mentioned Jonathan Mingo, who was acquired in a trade ahead of the deadline last season.
Thankfully, the conversation didn't end there. Jones said the team will explore adding a veteran at the position. Whether that's through a trade or free agency, it's good to know Jones isn't shutting the door on adding more talent.
That said, here's a look at three options the Cowboys have to add a pass catcher across from CeeDee Lamb.
Elijah Moore
Talent has never been an issue for Elijah Moore, who was the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Ole Miss product had issues with the coaching staff while playing for the New York Jets, then went through two years of quarterback purgatory with the Cleveland Browns.
Could he finally realize his potential with a steady quarterback such as Dak Prescott? Maybe. Would he be the most affordable option for the Cowboys right now? Yes. And that's the main reason why he's on this list.
George Pickens
If Jerry Jones wants to get bold, he could attempt to trade for George Pickens, who hasn't exactly been happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's been a consistent weapon despite his own quarterback concerns, but has also shown signs he could be a problem in the locker room.
Set for free agency in 2026, the Cowboys might be able to get him in a trade without surrendering premium draft capital. They could then see how he fits before committing long-term.
Amari Cooper
If the Cowboys want a familiar face, they could see if Amari Cooper is interested in a reunion. Cooper was infamously traded for a late-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, where he had two years of excellent production.
He spent the 2024 offseason negotiating a new deal, and never appeared to be invested with Cleveland when he returned. He had the worst season of his career, and even being sent to the Buffalo Bills didn't help.
There's a belief he might be done, but at 30 years old, he could still have something in the tank.
