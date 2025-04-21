Cowboys attending private workout of ballhawking DB ahead of NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft just days away, an intriguing defensive standout will be holding a private workout for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.
Enter Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison, best known for his ballhawking skills.
According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, "Morrison was cleared by doctors for workouts after recovering from a hip injury."
Morrison suffered a torn labrum in his left hip back in October which prematurely ended his season. Because of the injury, Morrison was forced to miss the NFL Scouting Combine and Notre Dame Pro Day, but now teams can get a last-minute look with three days until draft day.
"Morrison would appear to be a natural press corner, but he lacks ideal footwork to mirror and match not only the release but the initial route breaks," his NFL.com draft profile reads. "Morrison is more patient from off coverages and takes efficient paths to the throw, so a more zone-oriented scheme could make sense, while helping to minimize areas of concern."
The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back joined Notre Dame as a four-star recruit after starring at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. He began his college career with a bang, earning Freshman All-American honors.
Throughout his three-year career with the Fighting Irish, Morrison recorded 84 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 9 interceptions, 18 passes defensed, and one touchdown.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
