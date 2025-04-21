Cowboys Country

Cowboys attending private workout of ballhawking DB ahead of NFL Draft

An intriguing NFL draft prospect recovering from injury is holding a private workout for teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, who would benefit from adding a ball-hawking DB.

Josh Sanchez

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake.
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver O'Mega Blake. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With the NFL Draft just days away, an intriguing defensive standout will be holding a private workout for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Enter Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison, best known for his ballhawking skills.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, "Morrison was cleared by doctors for workouts after recovering from a hip injury."

MORE: Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Morrison suffered a torn labrum in his left hip back in October which prematurely ended his season. Because of the injury, Morrison was forced to miss the NFL Scouting Combine and Notre Dame Pro Day, but now teams can get a last-minute look with three days until draft day.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepts a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepts a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

"Morrison would appear to be a natural press corner, but he lacks ideal footwork to mirror and match not only the release but the initial route breaks," his NFL.com draft profile reads. "Morrison is more patient from off coverages and takes efficient paths to the throw, so a more zone-oriented scheme could make sense, while helping to minimize areas of concern."

MORE: Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

The 6-foot, 193-pound defensive back joined Notre Dame as a four-star recruit after starring at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. He began his college career with a bang, earning Freshman All-American honors.

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison addresses the media after a Notre Dame football practice.
Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison addresses the media after a Notre Dame football practice. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his three-year career with the Fighting Irish, Morrison recorded 84 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 9 interceptions, 18 passes defensed, and one touchdown.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Todd McShay NFL mock draft lands Cowboys huge WR threat, bolsters trenches

3 best Dallas Cowboys fits in Round 1 of NFL Draft

NFL insider sheds light on Dallas Cowboys' surprise NFL Draft plans

Cowboys insiders reveal surprising trade-down target in Round 1 of NFL draft

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft