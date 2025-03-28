Cowboys could 'screw up' by taking popular NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a franchise-saving player in this year's NFL Draft if there is any hope that this team will accomplish its long-awaited playoff success.
The Cowboys have too many needs to narrow down to just one prospect, but one player who has often been projected to the Cowboys is Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Last season, Jeanty recorded the second most rushing yards in a single season in college football history, just behind NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.
He certainly has the potential to be a franchise-altering player, yet FanSided's Cody Williams believes the Cowboys could be making a mistake if they chose to draft the Heisman runner-up.
"If he’s there, the Cowboys should pass. Not only is this a deep running back class in the draft but Dallas has more pressing needs at receiver, edge rusher, cornerback and so on. Dallas fans should be upset if Jeanty or any other back is the team’s first-rounder," said Williams.
It's definitely a unique take.
The Cowboys ignored other issues by drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2016, and it not only transformed their offense but also helped their defense by consistently controlling the time of possession.
Drafting Elliott also helped the Cowboys grab the one seed in the playoffs, something they've only done twice in nearly thirty years since winning their last Super Bowl. Dak Prescott also shined with a prime Elliott, making it a blissful dream to imagine Jeanty lined up behind or alongside Prescott.
