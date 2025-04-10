Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown offers sound advice to NFL draft picks
DeMarvion Overshown was a third-round pick out of Texas in 2023. He instantly made his presence known, putting together an excellent training camp and preseason as a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys.
A torn ACL ended his first season before it officially began, but he came back even better in year two. Unfortunately, he’s again dealing with a serious knee injury, but has still proven to be far more talented than his draft position indicated.
He’s now using his own experience to offer words of encouragement for the incoming class of rookie. Overshown told them not to let their draft status define them, or scare them away from the dream they’ve worked their whole life to achieve.
“Please don’t let that number discourage you of your worth. … You got it in you.”
The third-year linebacker said it’s not always easy to tell the undrafted players apart from the high draft picks once they’re all on the field. He even said those who have the deck stacked against them often have a chip on their shoulder to help fuel them.
Overshown’s words should be taken to heart by all rookies. While the first round selections get all the hype, the teams that constantly contend do so thanks to their depth — which often comes from players selected in the mid-to-late rounds.
