Cowboys Country

Cowboys' injured star continues journey back to field with latest workout

Cowboys fans should be feeling pretty good about the dynamic return of one of the team's brightest defensive stars after heartbreaking injury last season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is helped off the field after an injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is helped off the field after an injury in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season could be summed up as a "what if" season. The team was marred by injuries all season long.

The offense sputtered with the injury of quarterback Dak Prescott, and the defense suffered numerous injuries, which included Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown missed his entire rookie season due to injury, and this past season, fans got their first glimpse at the young defensive star.

RELATED: Cowboys bring in national champion defensive lineman for pre-draft visit

Unfortunately, his first season of action was cut short after just 13 games, as injury had the former Texas Longhorns star once again. In a shortened first season, Overshown finished with five sacks and one forced fumble.

However, Overshown is putting in the work to return from injury. In a recent story on his official Instagram account, Overshown shared a clip of the work he has been putting in.

Setbacks are something that Overshown has dealt with in the past. However, if the action that the Cowboys saw from Overshown last season is any indication, the linebacker has a bright future for the franchise.

Injuries were the theme of this past season. However, a fully healthy team is never possible with the violent nature of the NFL. Overshown has the talent, but if he is not durable this season, the former third-round pick could join the "what if" conversations.

 Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft

'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'

Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News