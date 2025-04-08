Cowboys' injured star continues journey back to field with latest workout
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season could be summed up as a "what if" season. The team was marred by injuries all season long.
The offense sputtered with the injury of quarterback Dak Prescott, and the defense suffered numerous injuries, which included Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown.
Overshown missed his entire rookie season due to injury, and this past season, fans got their first glimpse at the young defensive star.
RELATED: Cowboys bring in national champion defensive lineman for pre-draft visit
Unfortunately, his first season of action was cut short after just 13 games, as injury had the former Texas Longhorns star once again. In a shortened first season, Overshown finished with five sacks and one forced fumble.
However, Overshown is putting in the work to return from injury. In a recent story on his official Instagram account, Overshown shared a clip of the work he has been putting in.
Setbacks are something that Overshown has dealt with in the past. However, if the action that the Cowboys saw from Overshown last season is any indication, the linebacker has a bright future for the franchise.
Injuries were the theme of this past season. However, a fully healthy team is never possible with the violent nature of the NFL. Overshown has the talent, but if he is not durable this season, the former third-round pick could join the "what if" conversations.
Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft