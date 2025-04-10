Cowboys 3-round NFL mock draft: Roll the dice on potential reach
The 2025 NFL draft is just two weeks away now, and the consensus for the Dallas Cowboys remains the same. With a dire need for a No. 2 wideout, the Cowboys are expected to add someone to complement CeeDee Lamb.
The main question has been which receiver they could target. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan has been the favorite in many mock drafts, but Texas wideout Matthew Golden has gained steam as of late.
In this three-round mock draft, Dallas goes with the player Daniel Jeremiah says would be a perfect fit as their WR2.
Round 1, Pick 12: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
It might feel like a reach to take Matthew Golden at No. 12, but the Cowboys make the move regardless. As the fastest wideout in this class, he gives this offense a shot in the arm, which is desperately needed.
In addition to his speed, Golden is a better route-runner than he gets credit for and stepped up when the lights were brightest. If he has success at the next level, no one will care how high he was selected.
Round 2, Pick 44: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Dallas added Kenneth Murray in a trade this offseason with the Tennessee Titans but he’s not their long-term option. That’s why they use their second pick in this mock to land Carson Schwesinger.
He’s capable against the run and pass with his only real concern being a lack of starting experience. Dallas can bring him along slowly, then fully unleash him in year two. If all their linebackers can stay healthy, it would be a scary unit with Schwesinger, DeMarvion Overshown, and Marist Liufau.
Round 3, Pick 76: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami
The presence of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders allows Dallas to wait on a running back. Fortunately, this class is deep enough that they still land a stud in Round 3.
Damien Martinez is a powerful back who ran for more than 1,000 yards for Miami last season. He might not have elite speed but he picks up chunks of yards after contact and will help Brian Schottenheimer establish a physics offense.
