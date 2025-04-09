DeMarvion Overshown makes Cowboys history with massive change
Nearly every story around the league is currently focused on the NFL Draft, but Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has had his attention elsewhere.
The third-year linebacker has been working hard to recover from a devastating knee injury that prematurely ended his 2024 campaign. He’s also been trying to make franchise history with a major number change.
After teasing the change earlier this offseason, Overshown and the Cowboys have made it official. The former Texas Longhorn will go back to his collegiate number — making him the first player to wear the number zero for America’s Team.
Initially, Jerry Jones was hesitant to let Overshown make the move since the number belonged to their mascot.
In the end, he probably realized what a money-maker this jersey was about to become.
A third-round pick in 2023, Overshown missed his rookie season due to a torn ACL. Once he returned, he became a breakout star.
Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, and a pick-six in 13 games. That season came to a halt in Week 14 when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL.
His 2025 campaign is said to be in doubt due to the injury, but he’s determined to get back on the field. When he does, he will look better than ever as “Agent 0.”
