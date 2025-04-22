Cowboys roasted for ‘Swiss cheese’ roster in pre-draft offseason grade
To their credit, the Dallas Cowboys were far more active during the 2025 offseason than in 2024. That doesn’t mean they did everything they needed to, however.
Dallas deserves credit for extending Osa Odighizuwa before the start of NFL free agency, and they added depth with moderate signings. The Cowboys even took a flier on a couple of former first-round picks via trade.
MORE: Cowboys would 'surprise' draft expert if pick isn't one of 2 positions
Still, there are several holes as they prepare for the 2025 NFL draft. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport gave them an F for their offseason work to this point. As if the failing grade wasn’t enough, he blasted their roster for resembling “Swiss cheese.”
”The Cowboys no doubt have lofty expectations for 2025. But there’s zero chance they reach them with this Swiss cheese roster.” — Davenport, Bleacher Report
Davenport also blasted the Dallas front office for replacing Zack Martin with Robert Jones, saying “that’s like replacing Jim Brown with Charlie Brown.” He even attacked their lack of a No. 2 wide receiver.
While some of the criticism is fair, the guard situation is being overblown. Martin wasn’t the same player we remember last year and Dallas already had to replace him with Brock Hoffman, who proved to be a better option in 2024. Jones was added for depth but they know Hoffman isn’t a bad choice, if they don’t find a better option in the draft.
As for the WR2 spot, the Cowboys are expected to land Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden in Round 1. If that doesn’t work out, they could look to the free agency market where Tyler Lockett and Amari Cooper could be options.
That said, this grade feels a bit harsh. It’s also hard to give a full grade until the team is ready for training camp.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider