NFL insider believes Jerry Jones is self-sabotaging Micah Parsons negotiations
Micah Parsons is a bonafide superstar, and the Dallas Cowboys might be letting him slip through their fingers.
As of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to sign Parsons to a long-term extension, thanks in large part, it appears, to the antics of owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Earlier this week at the NFL Owners meets, Jones revealed that he had attempted to negotiate directly with Parsons, rather than going through his agent, David Mulugheta. To make things worse, he then fired at shot at Mulugheta, claiming that "The agent is not a concern here... I don’t know his name.”
MORE: Cowboys' offseason workout dates 2025: Full schedule for minicamp, OTAs
Now, one NFL insider believes that Jones' actions could end up causing them to not only lose the negotiations with their superstar but also cause Mulugheta to hold a personal vendetta against him and his team.
"The more people that are involved, the harder it gets to do a deal, right? It's cleaner if it's just man-to-man one person... And there's some truth in that, but you don't freaking say it," Breer said. "And then and then to say you don't even know the agent's name? If he's not the most prominent agent right now in the NFL, he's what top three four, David Mulugheta in that group, and it's so unnecessary."
"Micah was probably never taking a discount to begin with, especially because they waited the extra year here," Breer said. "But now you've turned it into, like, a point of pride. Now, I know I need to win this deal for David. You know what? I mean, like, if you're David Mulugheta, how do you look at this now? Like, I want to run the score up on the Cowboys. That's the way I would feel about it."
Unfortunately, making one of the most powerful agents in the NFL angry isn't the only mistake that Jones made, either.
According to Breer, by waiting to get the deal with Parsons done until now, Dallas has also lost a huge advantage in terms of the amount of money they could have saved by doing it last offseason, and will now be forced to spend a much higher average per year to keep their him around.
MORE: Top NFL Draft CB 'really really' wants to play for Dallas Cowboys
"The advantage you have of, signing a guy that you drafted and developed is because, if the guy's a first-round pick, you're folding in two years," Breer said. "With Michael Parsons, if you do it last year, you're folding in two years of existing contract, which drives the average per year down, and so by not doing it early, you're basically waiving the right to have that advantage."
Suffice it to say, it appears Dallas is firmly behind the eight ball, and they only have their owner to blame.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary