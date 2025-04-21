Cowboys 'enamored' with big-bodied national champion NFL Draft prospect
We are approximately 72 hours away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Dallas Cowboys' plans for the first round remain up in the air. Depending on the person you ask in different NFL circles, a new name will be linked to the team.
Most commonly, Dallas has been linked to wide receiver prospects Teitairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden, but recently, other options have surfaced.
There is a growing belief that the Cowboys may actually be looking at a way to add talent to the offensive side of the ball, but it's not what you think. Instead of adding a playmaker, there is growing buzz for another offensive lineman.
In a pre-draft post from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas is "enamored" with Ohio State Buckeyes star offensive lineman Josh Simmons.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Simmons is coming off a non-contact injury that prematurely ended his final year with the Buckeyes, but the Cowboys have still been doing their due diligence on the prospect.
"His physicality and athleticism at the tackle spot would provide immediate competition or alleviation in the event Tyler Guyton isn’t prepared to make a jump in his second season," Harris wrote. "Would Dallas be willing to pick a left tackle in the first round of back-to-back drafts?
"It might be tough to stomach, but it would provide a lot more comfort to a position that still has a question mark going into the season."
With the amount of holes Dallas has on the roster, going with the best player on your draft board is the way to go. If the team believes in Simmons, it may be worth a roll of the dice.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
