Cowboys' latest Top 30 NFL Draft visit adds intrigue to first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to use pick No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft on an offensive playmaker. The main focus has been on the wide receiver position, with Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden as the most likely targets.
That said, it’s impossible to predict what’s going on in the mind of Jerry Jones. That’s why fans should expect anything, especially following their latest pre-draft visit.
MORE: Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider
With just days left until the draft, Alabama’s Tyler Booker visited the Cowboys.
Booker is widely considered the top pure guard in this class. The All-American stands 6-foot-5 and 321 pounds, and is a former team captain. He plays with plenty of power, but is a better pass protector than run blocker.
Selecting Booker at No. 12 overall would be a stretch, but Dallas has hinted they would be open to trading down. If they elected to move back, Booker might be on their radar.
The Cowboys currently have Brock Hoffman as their starting right guard. Hoffman exceeded expectations, but still hasn’t been a long-term starter. Their opinion on Hoffman’s capability as a long-term starter will play a factor as well. If they don’t believe he’s the answer, and have faith they can add skill positions later, Booker may be in play.
