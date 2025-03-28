Cowboys Country

Cowboys insider makes case for disruptive DT in Round 1 of 2025 draft

Randy Gurzi

Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to some of the top receiver prospects in this class. That's understandable given their need for a WR2 to line up across from CeeDee Lamb.

Even with the pressing need, there's no guarantee the front office will go this route.

Considering the growth they saw from Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin with Cooper Rush throwing the ball, it's possible they won't feel the need to focus on a specific position.

If that's the case, they could be looking at the best player available, which might wind up being Derrick Harmon from Oregon — especially if they decide to trade back and add more picks.

Potential Dallas Cowboys prospect Derrick Harmon against Ohio State.
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon reacts in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas insider Tommy Yarrish recently took the time to scout Harmon and discuss how he would fit with this defense. Most notably, he states that Harmon gives them what they're missing — a big body to fill the gaps in the run game.

"Size is one of the biggest things that the Cowboys are in need of up front on the defensive line, and Harmon brings that and then some. He's a big, wide-bodied defender that is hard to move and plugs up gaps well in the run game with a quick punch and great twitch right off the bat." — Yarrish, DallasCowboys.com

He also says that he's more than a pure power player, as the 6-foot-4, 313-pound Harmon has the athleticism to move all over the line.

While he admits Harmon needs to work on his technique, Yarrish adds that he has what cannot be taught — a massive wingspan of more than 34 inches.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne.
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon forces a fumble from Idaho Vandals quarterback Jack Layne. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for Harmon, he should excel with the defenders around him. Yarrish delves into this as well, saying the presence of Osa Odighizuwa and Micah Parsons will keep the attention away from the rookie.

"Harmon can beat double teams, and with attention up front going to Osa Odighizuwa and Micah Parsons already, that could really open things up for Harmon to flourish with the Cowboys." — Yarrish

Dallas will have several options in the first round of the draft, and with their determination to focus on running the ball on offense and stopping the run on defense, adding another tackle isn't a wild take.

