Cowboys go bold with controversial Round 1 pick in latest mock draft
With the 2025 NFL draft just over a week away, there’s a strong consensus surrounding the Dallas Cowboys.
With pick No. 12, the Cowboys are expected to go after another wide receiver to take some of the pressure off the shoulders of CeeDee Lamb. Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan has become the favorite to land in Dallas, but they’ll have several options once they’re on the clock.
Their options will include several high-profile defensive players, which is where Doug Farrar believes they could shift their focus. In his latest NFL mock draft for Athlon Sports, Farrar has McMillan off the board by the time Dallas is up, and he goes with Marshall defensive end Mike Green.
Farrar admits they need another “alpha receiver,” but believes the Cowboys have to protect themselves in case they mess things up with Micah Parsons. He adds that even without the lingering extension with Parsons, they’re already thin on the edge.
”Yes, the Cowboys are in need of another alpha receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, but there are potentially good fits later in the draft. I'm sending Mike Green to Dallas for one reason:Jerry Jones is doing a really great job of boxing himself out of Micah Parsons' future. Beyond that, there's also DeMarcus Lawrence's departure to Seattle, which leaves Big D light on the edges even before Jerrah's Micah plan explodes in his face.” — Farrar, Athlon Sports
Green was dominant off the edge for Marshall and played well against elite competition. He’s a safe bet to produce in the NFL, but has concerns stemming from previous off-field allegations.
Green faced questions about these accusations head on during the NFL combine, and as long as teams are satisfied with his answers, he should be selected in Round 1.
It would just be surprising to see Dallas make that selection.
