Cowboys surprisingly named best fit for top QB prospect in NFL draft

Even with Joe Milton, the Dallas Cowboys are being linked to QBs in the NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys lost backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. With Rush out, the Cowboys were expected to go for a quarterback in the NFL draft, but they went a different route.

Dallas sent a late-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Joe Milton III. With him set to back up Dak Prescott, it seems as if they’ll no longer look for a signal-caller in the draft.

Even with Milton, however, The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen can see them looking for someone on Day 3. He says a solid fit for them would be Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.

Syracuse QB Kyle McCord passes the ball against the Washington State Cougars
Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord passes the ball against the Washington State Cougars / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Like Rush, McCord lacks an explosive arm but he makes few mistakes. That’s why Klassen sees him as a potential game-manager off the bench.

”McCord is not an overwhelming talent. His arm is just okay, and he’s not going to scare anyone on the move. Like any good NFL backup, however, McCord can run an offense efficiently and consistently. He really learned to play within himself at Syracuse, displaying good rhythm and decision-making as a thrower.” — Klassen, The Athletic

While McCord could be a replica of Rush, it’s hard to see Dallas using another draft pick on a quarterback after already sending one to New England for Milton.

They could still bring in competition for Will Grier, their current third-string quarterback, but it’s more likely they look to undrafted free agency than the draft.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

