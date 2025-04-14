Cowboys surprisingly named best fit for top QB prospect in NFL draft
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys lost backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. With Rush out, the Cowboys were expected to go for a quarterback in the NFL draft, but they went a different route.
Dallas sent a late-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for Joe Milton III. With him set to back up Dak Prescott, it seems as if they’ll no longer look for a signal-caller in the draft.
Even with Milton, however, The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen can see them looking for someone on Day 3. He says a solid fit for them would be Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.
Like Rush, McCord lacks an explosive arm but he makes few mistakes. That’s why Klassen sees him as a potential game-manager off the bench.
”McCord is not an overwhelming talent. His arm is just okay, and he’s not going to scare anyone on the move. Like any good NFL backup, however, McCord can run an offense efficiently and consistently. He really learned to play within himself at Syracuse, displaying good rhythm and decision-making as a thrower.” — Klassen, The Athletic
While McCord could be a replica of Rush, it’s hard to see Dallas using another draft pick on a quarterback after already sending one to New England for Milton.
They could still bring in competition for Will Grier, their current third-string quarterback, but it’s more likely they look to undrafted free agency than the draft.
