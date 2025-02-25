Texas star Quinn Ewers working with ex-Dallas Cowboys coach at NFL Combine
Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones discussed the team's plans for free agency ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, while also shedding light on the plan to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Quarterbacks will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 1, and one of the signal-callers who will be putting their skills on display is Texas Longhorns star Quinn Ewers.
Ewers will be throwing in Indy after fully recovering from a torn oblique he played through during the season, and there is another interesting note that could link him to Dallas.
As Ewers prepares for the combine, he has been working with former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who parted ways with the team earlier this month.
"Ewers has actually been working down in Texas with former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who I talked to on the phone yesterday" NFL insider Tom Pelissero said. "McCarthy said he's just been really impressed with Ewers as a young man and the attentitiveness that he has.
McCarthy is known for his work with quarterbacks, most notably Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Dak Prescott. Ewers is projected to be a mid-round pick in this year's draft, and considering he played in Texas, he was already on the Cowboys' radar.
Add in his new ties to McCarthy and the Ewers to Dallas storyline becomes even more intriguing.
We'll have to see how Ewers performs in Indy this weekend.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
